Last date to apply for 5-year MSc is Nov.11

After a short interruption when it was caught in a crossfire in politicking at Mahatma Gandhi University, the Institute for Intensive Research in Basic Sciences (IIRBS) has once again commenced its academic programmes.

According to Ibnu Saud, Director, new admissions to the five-year Integrated MSc programme, a one-of-a-kind academic programme in the State, will commence soon. The deadline for application is November 11 and the entrance examination is scheduled on November 19.

The IIRBS commenced functioning in 2009 during the tenure of Rajan Gurukkal as Vice Chancellor and within a short period found a place among premier institutions in the country.

Prof. Saud said 80 per cent of the first batch of students had been placed in premier institutions in India and abroad.

However, the IIRBS found itself in a tricky situation when its administration was taken over by the Registrar. The admission process was cancelled by the university last year.

However, with a new Syndicate in position, Prof. Saud, whose brainchild the IIRBS was, has been reinstated as its director and the admission process, restarted.

“This is the only undergraduate programme (after Plus Two) in Kerala which is offering fellowship to students,” he said.

The mode of selection is through a national-level entrance test and interview. Those who have passed out Plus Two with a minimum of 55 per cent marks can apply. There will be stipend for all the admitted students.

A unique feature of the programme is that it encourages students to do summer internship in India and overseas.