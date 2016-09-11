The ninth edition of Parle The Hindu -MetroPlus Pookkalam Contest, powered by SBT and Chungath Jewellery will be held in Thiruvananthapuram tomorrow.

The venue for the contest is Government Women’s college, Vazhuthacaud.

The teams adjudged first, second, and third will receive Rs.20,000, Rs.12,500, and Rs.7,500 respectively. Also gifts worth Rs 8,000 each would be given for top three winning teams.

As many as 10 teams will be given Rs.1,500 each as consolation prizes plus Rs.1,000 worth gifts.

All teams will be given Rs.750 as reimbursement for the cost of flowers after the prize distribution.

There will be special gifts for all participating teams and also for lucky visitors.

After the pookkalam contest, a Parle Biscuit Crunch Contest will be conducted for children of 7-10 years and 11-15 years.

There will be contest for women aged 18 years and above. Winners will be given gift hampers from Parle.

Participants of the pookkalam contest, both women and men, can compete for the best traditional attire contest. The best traditionally dressed team and two individual participants will be given exciting prizes from Chungath Jewellery.

Actor Anusree will be the chief guest.

Entry for visitors will be from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Title sponsor of the event is Parle Products. State Bank of Travancore and Chungath Jewellery are the ‘powered-by’ sponsors.

Sprinkle Salt is the associate sponsor. MediaOne is the TV Partner. Gift sponsors are Preethi Kitchen Appliances,Ripple Tea, Focus shirts, Horticorp, Njuze Mango drink. Hospitality partner is Hotel Appolo Dimora