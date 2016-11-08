11 farmers who owned 25 acres of land to participate in the sowing

Even as the State government is moving ahead with the resolve to bring back paddy cultivation to the controversial Metran Kayal after nearly a decade, Rakindo Developers Ltd., which owns 378 acres of the paddy field, has informed the authorities concerned that they will not join the government effort but will have their own paddy cultivation programme in at least 50 acres of the land they own.

According to Rony Varghese, Agriculture Officer overseeing the de-watering of the polder, said the work had been completed and the sowing would commence on November 10. At present, 11 farmers who owned 25 acres of land would participate, Mr. Varghese said.

The department had mailed letters to all the 19 companies listed as the owners of the 378 acres of the polder. “Eleven of the letters have been returned,” said Mr. Varghese. Five others, who together owned 50 acres of land in the polder, said they would like to cultivate their land, not as part of the government effort. They also said they would be appointing a consultancy and take up organic farming, Mr. Varghese said.

Since the nearly 400-acre polder is embanked by one single bund, the government de-watered the entire polder to launch cultivation in the 25-acre freehold.

History

Metran Kayal, the 417-acre polder that was with the Metropolitan (Methran) of the Malankara Church, was sold off partially. The church lost much of it with the enactment of the Kerala Land Reforms Act. Whatever left was sold to meet the construction cost of the Orthodox Commercial Centre. However, early 21 century saw a procurement spree by the Rakindo Group to build a tourism facility there.