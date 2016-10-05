Pumping out the water from the Methran Kayal polder began on Tuesday as part of the government’s initiative to start farming at the controversial canal after nearly a decade.

After an interval, farming will be taken up in 25 acres after preparing the land

After more than a decade, farming prospects are once again smiling on the farmers who still own land in the controversial Metran Kayal polder, near Kumarakom. Pumping activities, as promised by Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar, commenced at the polders on Tuesday.

According to Rony Varghese, Agriculture Officer, who is overseeing the work, farming will be taken up in 25 acres. “We have asked the company that owns rest of the area to join the farming operations,” he said. At the current level, they would be able to complete the pumping operations within 20 days, he said.

The district administration has provided full support to the farming operations, which has been termed as a flagship programme by the Agriculture Minister. They are taking a cautious step in involving the farmers. The farmers who are coming forward to be part of the endeavour would be placed under tight scrutiny before allowing their involvement. The administration also has called for beefing up patrolling in the area in view of possible criminal activities by miscreants.

Upbeat mood

Even as the farmers are in an upbeat mood, the experiment has to overcome a string of obstacles to complete the project, it is pointed out.

The first of this is that they will have to dry up the entire area of 400 acres of wetland to prepare the 25 acres which are with independent farmers.

The rest is with Rakinto, the Ras al Khaima-based company which had invested and bought the rest of the area to build a Seven Star tourism facility. They had bought these plots during 2006-08 and ever since, the land was lying fallow resulting in a series of popular agitations and legal and political battles. The present development, going ahead with the farming project, was finalised after the present government came to power. The government has sanctioned Rs.80 lakh for taking up the preparatory work for farming in the polder. According to Mr. Varghese, the present project involves Rs.67 lakh for pumping out the water, strengthening the outer walls of the bunds, cleaning the canals inside the polder etc. There are nearly a dozen farmers who have already expressed their desire to participate in the farming.

If everything goes as planned, they will be able to commence sowing by November 1.