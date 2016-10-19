Meteor-like objects that fell in Peerumade on Tuesday night created moments of tension.

District Collector G.R. Gokul told The Hindu that the image he received was similar to meteoroids and the Peerumade police were directed to cordon off the area.

However, the image was not of a rock, he said adding that people were advised against coming in contact with the objects.

A team of officials led by a senior scientist from the Geological Survey of India would examine the objects on Wednesday, he said. Meteoroid is a rocky or metallic body in the outer space. When coming into contact with the atmospheric pressure, it burns. A police officer said that they had alerted the people about the fallen objects and they would not be allowed to go near the objects.