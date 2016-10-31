The Palakkad Educational and Cultural Council has invited applications from eligible candidates for its merit-cum-means scholarship for the year 2016-17.

The scholarships are being awarded to top-scorers in Plus One, Plus Two, polytechnic, ITI, nursing, undergraduate, postgraduate, engineering, medicine, and CA courses.

Those from Palakkad district may apply for the scholarships.

Applications with attested copies of mark lists, detailed biodata, and income certificate must reach T.K. Kesavan Nair, president, Palakkad Educational and Cultural Council, Sree Devi Clinic, Koppam, Palakkad, Pin-678001 on or before November 21, according to a press release.