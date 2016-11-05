The Manushyavakasha Koottayma (human rights group) will organise a public meeting here on November 11 in protest against the move of the Union government to legalise euthanasia.

The date has significance as the State of Travancore abolished capital punishment on November 11, 1944, organisers of the meeting said here on Friday.

People from socio-cultural and spiritual fields are expected to participate in the meeting.

“The move will create many political and moral issues. Instead of legalising euthanasia, the government should ensure right to get decent medical treatment for all in hospitals,” they said.

The organisation demanded that the Union government withdraw the move to legalise mercy killing.

The State government should take a strict stand against it. Various organisations opposing mercy killing could join the protest, the Manushyavakasha Koottayma added.

