The Kerala State Sunni Students Federation (SSF) conducted a communal amity conference at Thalappara near Tirurangadi on Sunday, reliving the legendary friendship between Khutubuzzaman Sayed Alavi Thangal of Mamburam and his accountant Konthu Nair.

The meeting underscored the necessity of religious togetherness at a time when international terror arms such as the Islamic State (IS) were trying to find roots in the State.

Legendary friendship

The meet highlighted the slogan that religions are meant to unite people and not to divide them. The legendary friendship between Mamburam Thangal and Konthu Nair was discussed at length in different sessions.

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan inaugurated the academic seminars. Eight papers were presented on the life of Mamburam Thangal. Historians K.K.N. Kurup and Husain Randathani were among those who spoke.

All India Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar inaugurated the friendship meet. Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Ponmala Abdul Khader Musliar, Minister for Local Administration K.T. Jaleel, writers K.P. Ramanunni and Balakrishnan Vallikkunnu, Swami Avyayananda, and R. Achutha Menon spoke.

Mr. Jaleel said the government would examine and remove any anti-national references in the textbooks of history taught in the State. He said none would be allowed to destroy communal harmony by injecting communal hatred through textbooks.