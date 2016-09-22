Leaders and workers of the Pattikajathi Kshema Samithi greeting the audience at the ‘Swabhimana Sadas’ got up in Kannur on Wednesday to condemn attacks on Dalits- PHOTO: S. K. MOHAN

Dalit activists and victims of anti-Dalit violence in Gujarat attended a function organised by the Pattikajathi Kshema Samithi (PKS), an organisation loyal to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), here on Wednesday.

Though the organisers had earlier announced the participation of Jignesh Mevani, the Dalit activist from Gujarat, his withdrawal from participation was a major embarrassment for them.

The organisers, however, ensured the participation of the youth Vasram Sarvaiya and Jeetu Sarvaiya, who had been manhandled allegedly by a Saffron group at Una in Gujarat for the alleged skinning of a dead cow. Also attended were some Dalit activists from that State.

Inaugurating the 'Swabhimana Sangamam', as the meet was named, CPI(M) district secretary P. Jayarajan said that the programme was to highlight the Sangh Parivar's alleged atrocities against the Dalit community.

PKS district secretary E. Gangadharan presided.