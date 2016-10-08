A meeting of people’s representatives and farmers’ organisations held here has decided to bring to the attention of the State government the crisis in the cardamom sector on account of changes in climatic conditions.

The meeting, chaired by Additional District Magistrate K.R. Prasad, opined that the considerable drop in rainfall in the Cardamom Hill Reserve (CHR) had resulted in spreading of fungal diseases, besides withering away of plants. High atmospheric temperature in February and decline in summer rain severely affected crop production. The first two harvests that began in June were a loss. Irrigation and timely application of pesticides and fertilizers could not be undertaken. It will have a bearing on cardamom production, the farmers said.

The meeting sought steps to seize banned pesticides arriving from Tamil Nadu.