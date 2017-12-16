Medicos to strike work on Tuesday

more-in

Medical students — undergraduates, house surgeons and postgraduates — in government medical colleges in the State will strike work and disrupt studies on December 19 to protest against the government’s decision to increase the retirement age of doctors.

The decision has been taken by the Kerala Medicos Joint Action Council (KMJAC).

In an order issued on November 28, the government had hiked the retirement age of doctors in medical education service from 60 to 62 years and that of doctors in the health service from 56 to 60 years.

The decision had evoked much protest amongst the younger doctors who formed themselves into KMJAC and pointed out that at least 1,900 doctors were waiting for PSC appointments in the health service, while at least 200 doctors in various rank lists were awaiting appointment in the medical education service.

The council pointed out that hiking the retirement age at this juncture could affect the job prospects and of all younger doctors, in a State where nearly 3,500 MBBS graduates and some 2,000 doctors with specialisations were being produced every year.

The council has threatened to go on indefinite strike from December 23 and launch an hunger strike from December 25. No emergency services would be disrupted, KMJAC said in a statement here.