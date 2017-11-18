Medicos frown at move to raise pension age of doctors

more-in

Medical students and government medical job aspirants have joined hands to oppose the government’s decision to raise the retirement age of doctors and teachers in medical colleges and medical officers in the Directorate of Health Services (DHS). They have the support of medical college teachers and the SFI Medicos Kerala, the medical students’ wing affiliated to the CPI(M).

A Kerala Medicos Joint Action Council has been set up, with members drawn from the Kerala Medical Postgraduates’ Association, Kerala House Surgeons’ Association, Kerala Medicos Association, students unions of government medical colleges and Kerala University of Health Sciences, junior doctors’ forum, PSC rank-holders’ associations in the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and the DHS, and doctors in private medical colleges.

A preliminary meeting of the council was held at Thrissur recently. Rahul U.R. was elected president and Midhun Mohan, secretary.

The Cabinet decided to raise the pension age of doctors and teachers in the DME from 60 to 62 and doctors in the DHS from 56 to 60 last week. The reasoning was that the government needed the “service of experienced hands”.

Decry claim

Activists of the council, however, are not ready to buy this argument, saying “experience is something you acquire while you are on the job”.

Jinesh P.S., executive committee member, told The Hindu that the government had not appointed new doctors in the DME and the DHS for long. “There were no retirements in the DME between 2009 and 2014. Only a handful of people have been appointed there even after that. In the DHS, though a 2,000-member rank list has been published in 2017, none has been appointed.”

In such a context, the decision to again increase the pension age would dash the hopes of those among the 3,500-odd medical graduates and 1,500 postgraduates coming out of the medical colleges every , he said.

“We have four major demands. Revoke the decision to raise the pension age, appoint permanent doctors in government departments, withdraw the bond system for medical students, and increase the posts in accordance with the increase in population.” Dr. Jinesh said .

Leaders of the council are planning to hold a dharna outside all government medical colleges next week.