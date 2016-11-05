All higher secondary students living in the Kottankulangara division of Chavara block panchayat have been covered under a mediclaim insurance scheme with each becoming eligible for a maximum coverage of Rs.50,000.

The scheme is at the initiative of Arun Raj, a member of the division in the block panchayat.

Karuthal scheme

At a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Raj said there were about 200 higher secondary students in the division and all had been covered by the scheme christened Karuthal. Insurance cards would be distributed to them at a function to be held towards the end of this month.

He said that about Rs.1.25 lakh, which came as contributions from kind-hearted people, was spent for the scheme.

The beneficiary students can continue in the scheme next year by paying just Rs.850. At the same time, students from the division who newly enter the higher secondary course next year will be covered by Karuthal.

He said that at his initiative, good Samaritan had earlier made contributions for purchasing gloves to be distributed to 2,000 rural employment guarantee scheme workers.