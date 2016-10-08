25 acres identified for Jeevamrutham project

A project for cultivation of medicinal plants will be taken up in two wards of Arattupuzha grama panchayat. It will be launched on Saturday.

The project envisages farming of medicinal plants that are in good demand from the Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing sector. An area of 25 acres has been identified for the scheme being taken up with the help of the medicinal plant boards of the Central and State governments.

The project, named Jeevamrutham, will be executed with the support of Kudumbasree.

The initial support system will be provided by workers of the Chethana Integrated Development Society, an organisation functioning under the diocese of Mavelikara, and Snehatheeram, a non-government organisation.

Three clusters

Fifty farmers in three clusters will execute the project within three years. While Kudumbasree workers will be involved in farming operations in the pre-planting and post-planting stages, farmers who own plots will learn from experts and gradually take over.

Under the Jeevamrutham project, the produce would be procured by the Samithi. The procured plants will be supplied to prominent Ayurvedic medicine manufacturers such as Oushadhi and Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala.

Tapping potential

Project to be launched today

Medicinal plants that are in demand to be cultivated

Project will be executed with the support of Kudumbasree

Medicinal plant boards of the Central and State governments involved

The project envisages farming of medicinal plants that are in good demand in Ayurvedic sector