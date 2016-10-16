Mazhapolima, the Thrissur-model rainwater harvesting, will be extended to other districts also.

Rooftop water

Considering the acute water shortage in the State, a recent Cabinet meeting had decided to implement the Mazhapolima project, which will recharge open wells directly by the rainwater harvested from rooftops.

“This simple and economic technique recharges aquifers and improves the well water level.

The rainwater will also better the water quality by reducing iron and salt content in open and bore wells,” says Jos Raphael, coordinator of the Mazhapolima project, which was started in Thrissur district in 2008.

“With this technique, we can capture each drop of rainwater to recharge the well,” he added.

The State has over 6.60 million wells, according to a study sometimes ago.