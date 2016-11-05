The Mata Amritanandamayi Math (MAM) will deploy 1,500 Amala Bharathom volunteers for its pilgrimage season cleaning drive at Sabarimala and Pampa.

Swami Turiyamritananda Puri, MAM trustee, said on Thursday that Gurudas Chaitanya of the Math would lead the cleaning drive to be held on November 12 and 13.

Gurudas Chaitanya, and Raju Swami, programme coordinator, told The Hindu said that Sabarimala Melsanthi E.S. Sankaran Namboodiri would inaugurate the cleaning programme by lighting a lamp at the Sannidhanam on November 12 morning. Swami Gurudas Chaitanya said the Math would be organising the cleaning drive at Sabarimala for the eight consecutive year.

Women volunteers would take part in the drive at Pampa, he said.