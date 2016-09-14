Govt. district hospital to be made super-specialty centre within three years

A master plan prepared by the district panchayat to develop the Government District Hospital into a super-specialty health care facility will be become a reality in three years, according to Minister for Health K.K. Shylaja.

Receiving the copy of the master plan from district panchayat president K.V. Sumesh at a function here on Tuesday, Ms. Shylaja said the hospital would be turned into a super-specialty facility offering better treatment to common people in three years.

The project would be implemented jointly by the Health Department and the district panchayat.