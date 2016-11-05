A view of a massive rally taken out by the Samastha Kerala Jamaiyyathul Ulama against the proposed Uniform Civil Code in Malappuram on Friday.

MAMalappuram town turned into a sea of humanity as thousands of Sunnis protesting against the Uniform Civil Code marched under the banner of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama on Friday evening.

The march, taken out by the Samastha Coordination Committee demanding protection of the Islamic Shariat Law, warned the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government against implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the country.

The organisers claimed more than one lakh protestors from mahals in the district attended the rally, which began from the Malabar Special Police (MSP) premises and concluded at Shamsul Ulama Nagar at Kizhakkethala.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama treasurer and Indian Union Muslim League State president Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal inaugurated the march. Organising committee chairman K. Mammad Faizi presided. Samastha general secretary K. Alikutty Musliar, scholars Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, M.T. Abdullah Musliar, Haj Committee chairman T.M. Bapu Musliar, Abdussamad Pookkottur, and Sathar Faizi Panthallur were among those who addressed the rally.

Meanwhile, lakhs of Muslims responded by joining a mass signature campaign launched by the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama at mosques on Friday.