Marayoor jaggery to get GI status

Marayoor jaggery, a world famous delicacy, will soon get Geographical Indication status. The documentation and scientific studies on this unique jaggery are in the completion stage.

Marayoor and Kanthalloor Panchayaths in Idukki district are famous for the unique product Marayoor jaggery or Marayoorsharkara.

Marayoorsharkara is one of the sweetest jaggeries produced in the area using traditional technologies. High sweetness without salty taste, high content of iron, less sodium content, less insoluble impurities, organic method of production and dark brown colour are the unique characters of this traditional sharkara.

A meeting of the apex body constituted for the GI registration of Marayoor jaggery chaired by Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar at Kerala Agricultural University on Thursday decided to submit the GI application at the earliest.

An awareness meeting of sugarcane farmers and jaggery producers will be held on January 4, 2018 at Marayoor as a prelude to this.

The quality of Marayoor jaggery is attributed to low temperature prevailing in the area, soil characteristics, quality of water used for irrigation and jaggery production, the traditional methods of production and sugarcane varieties used in cultivation.

Another specialty of this jaggery is that it is not made in factories using modern equipment, but in the jaggery production sheds located in the farm itself, in a traditional manner. The jaggery produced from the geographical area has a higher market demand than that produced from other regions, since it is very sweet in taste and is of good quality.

Marayoor sharkara without colouring agents will be dark brown in colour. Undasharkara (ball shaped, solid form) is the main product of the area while paani ( liquid form), flavoured sharkara and powder form are also produced in minor quantities.

The procedures for GI registration of Marayoor jaggery was launched on December 29, 2016 by Agriculture Minister V. S. Sunil Kumar. KAU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Chandra Babu R , Registrar Dr. Leena kumary , Director of Research Dr. Indira Devi and Dr. C.R. Elsy, Coordinator of IPR Cell participated in the meeting, along with apex body members.