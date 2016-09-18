The three-day meet of the supreme parliament of the Mar Thoma Syrian Church of Malabar, Mar Thoma Sabha Mandalam, came to a close at Dr Alexander Mar Thoma Hall in Thiruvalla on Saturday.

Dr Joseph Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of the Church, presided over the valedictory function. In his address, the Metropolitan said the church should continue adopting value-based policies sticking on to its tradition.

The parliament of the Mar Thoma church also conveyed birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is celebrating his 66th birthday.

The Mar Thoma Sabha Mandalam had passed a Rs.108.22-crore annual budget of the church. The budget was presented by lay trustee Prakash P. Thomas on Friday. Geevarghese Mar Athanaseus Saffragan Metropolitan, Yuyakim Mar Coorilos, Joseph Mar Barnabas, Thomas Mar Themotheos, Issac Mar Philoxenos, Abraham Mar Paulose, Mathews Mar Makarios, Gregorios Mar Stephanos, and Thomas Mar Thethos, all bishops; Oomen Philip, Church secretary; Prakash P. Thomas, lay trustee; and Fr Lal Cherian, clergy trustee; also attended the session.