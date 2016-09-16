The three-day meet of Mar Thoma Sabha Mandalam, parliament of the Mar Thoma Syrian Church of Malabar, began with a call to keep vigil against the growing terrorism across the globe.

Presiding over the inaugural session at the Dr Alexander Mar Thoma Hall in Thiruvalla on Thursday, the Mar Thoma Metropolitan, Joseph Mar Thoma, said no religion preached terror and the perpetrators of terrorism were often found to have been misinterpreting the religious teachings in order to create divisions in society.

The Metropolitan said it was high time religions took a lead role to lead the believers to the inner truth of every religion and its philosophy that very well nurtured humanism.

He said the new government in the State should strive to keep in with the trust bestowed on it by the people.

The Metropolitan said the government has to ensure adequate protection to the life and property of the people. Both the Centre and the State were not supposed to take an indifferent attitude towards the stray dog menace that has already created much panic across the State, he said.

The presidential address also made critical references against the atrocities against Dalits in the name of animal protection.

The Metropolitan Emeritus, Philipose Mar Chrysostum, led the prayer. The Church secretary, Fr Oommen Philip, presented the report and Prakash P.Thomas, lay trustee, will present the annual budget on Friday.

Geevarghese Mar Athanasius, Saffragan Metropolitan, Geevarghese Mar Theodoseus, Yuyakim Mar Coorilos, Joseph Mar Barnabas, Thomas Mar Themotheos, Issac Mar Philoxenos, Abraham Mar Paulose, Mathews Mar Makarios, Gregorios Mar Stephanos, and Thomas Mar Thethos, all bishops, also attended the meeting.

The three-day meet will come to a close on Saturday.