A large number of Ayyappa devotees partook of Uthrada Sadya, a sumptuous feast served on the Uthradom day, at Sabarimala Sannidhanam on Tuesday.

The feast was offered by head priest (Melsanthi) E.S.Sankaran Namboodiri.

The Onam festival puja at the Ayyappa temple began with chief priest (Tantri) Kandararu Rajeevararu performing the Ashtadravya Maha Ganapati homom in the morning.

The Tantri inaugurated the feast by lighting a lamp and performing Aarati to the Ayyappa idol kept at the hall. The Tantri and Travancore Devaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan served the meals on a plantain leaf placed in front of the ceremonial lamp.

Sabarimala Special Commissioner M. Manoj; Executive Officer R.Ravisankar and Administrative Officer Yatheendranath were among those who attended the function and partook of the feast.

The Melsanthi presented Onakkodi (new clothes) to the devaswom staff on the occasion.

Onasadya today

The Onasadya at Sabarimala would be hosted by Manikantadas, a devotee from Seethathode, after the Utchapuja on Wednesday.

Mr. Manikantadas has been serving the Onam feast to devotees at Sabarimala as his offering to the deity for the past 67 years.

The devaswom staff will offer a feast to the devotees at the Sannidhanam on September 16.

A Kalabhabhishekom was performed at the Ayyappa temple prior to the Utchapuja.

Ashtabhishekom, Padipuja, Pushpabhishekom and Udayasthamanapuja were the other special rituals performed at the Ayyappa shrine on Tuesday.