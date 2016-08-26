New BSNL landline connections now come with a slew of offers. There will be no installation charges for those availing new connections. Under the scheme christened ‘Experience Landline 49,’ launched to attract more landline subscribers, whatever the call cost, a fixed rate of only Rs.49 will be charged for the first six months.

The new subscriber has to pay Rs.600 for the instrument. A statement from the BSNL General Manager’s office here on Thursday stated that the call rates will be Re.1 per minute to BSNL network numbers and Rs.1.20 to other networks. There is also a free pre-paid SIM card as gift. The new landline customers will be entitled to all other offers available to the existing landline customers.

This includes a free call facility to all networks between 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. and free calls throughout the day on Sunday. Those opting for BSNL broadband service can now purchase modems at slashed rates. In the mobile there is a student plan for Rs.118. Interested persons can call number 9400054141 for details.