: The annual Ayilyam puja festival at Mannarasala Sree Nagaraja Temple at Harippad will be celebrated on October 24. The temple, situated amidst sacred groves, is devoted to serpent gods and goddesses and has a priestess in charge of the pujas.

The temple is known for its unique observance. Devotees worship he serpent gods and goddesses here, seeking long life and prosperity.

Hundreds of childless couples reach here throughout the year to seek blessings to have children.

The three-day festival begins on October 22, on the ‘Punartham’ star of the month of ‘Thulam’ in the Malayalam almanac.

Lighting of lamps

A ‘Deepakazhcha’, featuring the lighting of thousands of lamps around the temple, will be held in the evening. Nagaraja puraskaram, a prize given to well known personalities in the field of arts and culture for their contribution to society, will be presented in the evening. Singer Parassala B. Ponnammal is the recipient of the award this year.

One of the main attractions of the festivities on the second day is ‘prasada oottu’, a mass feast. Thousands will partake of the feast, to be held on the school grounds adjacent to the temple. The chief priestess will perform ‘uchapuja’ to ‘Nagarajavu’ and ‘Nagayakshi’.

The temple will be opened early morning on Ayilyam day on October 24. Mannarasala Amma, the female head of the Mannarasala illam, will give darshan to devotees in the morning. The famed Ayilyam ezhunnallthu, the procession taken out from the temple to the illam, with the Amma carrying ‘nagaraja thirumukham’ and ‘nagaphanam’, is performed in the afternoon.