Kerala Congress (M) leader and former Finance Minister K.M. Mani has called upon the State government to put in place a financial support system for lottery vendors in the State who have been hit severely by the demonetisation drive.

Most affected

In a statement here on Thursday, Mr. Mani said that most of these vendors were from the lowest economic strata and differently abled. The demonetisation drive had brought the retail vending of lottery tickets to a halt.

Adding to their woes, the State government has decided to suspend the lottery in view of the difficult financial situation.

Mr. Mani said thousands of families depended on these vendors and they needed immediate help from the government.