Calls for agitations demanding end to crisis in farm sector

Dropping a hint that an organisational restructuring is on the cards, Kerala Congress (M) chairman K.M. Mani has said that the ongoing membership drive will result in induction of more young leaders at the mandalam and district level of the party so that a new leadership will be at the helm by January 31.

Speaking at the low-key 53rd Foundation Day celebrations marked by a State committee meeting of the party here on Sunday, Mr. Mani asked the party members to ensure that new families were enrolled and kept as a separate list during the membership campaign.

He wanted new and young leaders at the manadalam and district level committees of the party. The membership campaign will be completed by October 31.

Meanwhile, in what appears to be a move taken to its roots and to mop up support in their primary vote base for the party which is keeping equal distance from all major coalitions, he has called for agitations seeking redressal of the crisis in the agriculture sector.

Govt. stance flayed

The KC(M) leader came down on the State government for its stance on the Ecologically Sensitive Areas, which has designated 123 villages under the ESA. He criticised the government for denying pension for farmers during Onam and for going slow on the Price Stability Fund for rubber growers.

Mr. Mani, in fact, wanted the State government to extend the price stabilisation fund scheme for paddy and coconut. “The farming sector is in crisis because of the plummeting price of produces. We can strengthen the agriculture sector only by empowering the farmers,” he said. He wanted the BPL-APL definitions to be revamped and said all farmers whose holdings were less than one acre should come under the BPL list.

The party would organise dharnas at the district headquarters at the State level on October 14, seeking redressal for the problems faced by the farmers, he said.

Mr. Mani harped on the legacy of the party and said most of the regional parties which were born after the Kerala Congress had died during the past half-a-century. “The difference was that Kerala Congress had an ideology of its own, the ideology of the toiling class which has been discussed internationally,” he said.

He wanted a rewrite on the Centre-State relations by providing more powers and financial strength to States.

