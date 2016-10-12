Shameer of Kodikuthumala heldon charge of moral policing

He was all fired up to catch the girls “who had strayed off the path” and show them the way. But an unanticipated intervention by cops — who arrested him on the charge of moral policing — poured cold water on his mission.

Last week, the Ernakulam rural police arrested a youth who had allegedly threatened girls visiting the Aluva Manalpuram with friends. The accused, identified as Shameer of Kodikuthumala, was arrested by the police after being apprehended by some youths.

“Standing near the newly built footbridge here, Shameer mainly targeted young couples. After clicking their pictures using his mobile camera, he would approach them, threatening to publish the snapshots online, officials said.

However, his plans went awry after some youths confronted him last week. The accused, pretending to file a police complaint, managed to flee the spot initially but was caught by a waiting crowd.

On an alert, a police team from Aluva took Shameer into custody. An examination of his mobile phone later revealed that he had taken snapshots of several girls without their knowledge.

Police term

‘torture’ a sham

Days after a 27-year-old Dalit man alleged custodial torture at Kalamassery, the police have termed the entire episode a trumped-up story.

The police have now registered fresh cases of assault against the complainant, who has been identified as Selvan. “He [Selvan] was granted bail after being subjected to a medical examination at the Government Medical College at Kalamassery. He, however, levelled allegations of police brutality later in a desperate attempt to pre-empt the cases against him,” officials said.

Earlier, Selvan had claimed to have been brutally beaten up by the police for rushing a severely injured person to hospital.

According to him, a policeman on duty at the hospital asked him to report at the Kalamassery police station, and on reaching the station, he was beaten up black and blue under the guise of interrogation.

However, the police maintained that the patient, identified as Sreenivasan, was a close aid of Selvan, and that he had sustained injuries during an encounter with a rival group near Vidakuzha.