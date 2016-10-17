Seizure of over 700 packets of “neela chadayan” strain cannabis from Mayyanad, near here, on Friday has given indications of cannabis (ganja) cultivation taking place in Idukki district’s high range areas.

“Neela chadayan also known as “Kerala grass” and “Kerala gold” is the brand name for cannabis strain originating from Idukki, which is tagged by addicts and peddlers as the finest in Asia. The seizure was made by officers attached to the Kollam Excise circle office during a raid.

Circle inspector V. Rajesh who headed the excise team, said that this was the first seizure of the neela chadayan in Kollam after a long gap. Most of the cannabis seized used to be sourced from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Rajesh said the 700 packets were seized from an alleged peddler whose identity was given as Manoj, 34, residing at Eravipuram in the city. Each packet was meant to be sold for prices ranging from Rs.500 to Rs.1,000, depending upon the pocket of the addict.

Excise inspector J.P. Andrews said the seized cannabis could fetch about Rs.1 lakh in the local dope market. Manoj was earlier arrested by the police for chain snatching. During interrogation, excise officers obtained clues about the person who supplied the cannabis to Manoj. He was later produced before a magistrate court here and remanded in the district jail.