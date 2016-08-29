Achieving vital breakthrough in the recent robbing of around Rs.1.50 crore from an agent of a Maharashtra-based gold merchant by a group of persons at Cherkala near here, police have arrested prime accused N.K. Mrithul, 23.

The police have also launched a man hunt to trap five others involved in the crime.

The arrest of Mrithul on Saturday was carried out by a police team led by Adhur Circle Inspector Sibi Thomas, who said the gangsters were known to be actively engaged as carriers of unaccounted money, especially along the highways.

The police have spread net to trap the remaining accused, all of them hailing from Koothuparamba in Kannur, he said.

The robbery of the cash was committed on the night of August 7, as Ganesh, who is working as an employee of a gold merchant in Pune, was travelling in a car from Maharashtra to Thalasserry, along with his car driver Prajeesh.

Gun point

As the car was passing through Cherkala, a group of persons, who were said to have tacit understanding with the elusive Prajeesh, looted the money at gun point.

Ganesh, after coming to terms with the dubious role played by his car driver, returned from Thalasserry and lodged a complaint with the Vidyanagar police station here on August 23, leading to the arrest of the prime accused in the case.