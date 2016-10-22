A 45-year-old woman was murdered by her husband allegedly owing to family discord at Kalichanadukkam, some 15 km from here.

P. Narayani, a resident of Adukkam ST colony, was killed after her husband Ambadi, 53, beat her with a wooden stick on her head before thrashing on her abdomen with a stone at their home around 4 a.m. on Friday triggering panic in the sleepy hamlet, the police said.

Case registered

The Ambalathara police arrested the man under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. The man would be produced before a court here on Saturday, V.K. Vishwambaran, the police said.

The couple has five children.