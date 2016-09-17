A 48-year-old man was arrested on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl at Perla, near Badiadukka.

Chidananda, a goldsmith, was arrested by the Badiadukka police under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The accused was sent to Kanhangad sub-jail for two weeks in judicial custody by a court here on Friday.

On Tuesday, the accused lured the victim to his shop when she reached a nearby tailoring shop run by her parents.

Complaint lodged

The girl narrated the incident to her parents, who in turn informed the Childline.

The girl was later subjected to medical examination.