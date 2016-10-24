Barely three days after the suicide of Faisa, a 24-year-old pregnant woman in her house at Kambar near here, police on Sunday arrested her husband and registered cases against her mother-in-law and sisters-in-law in connection with the alleged demand of hefty dowry from the woman.

Sadiq, 28, from Badredukka near here, was arrested by a police team led by Kasaragod Town Sub-Inspector Ranjith Raveendran. Cases have also been framed against Faisa’s mother-in-law K. Asyumma and her sisters-in- law S.K. Rubina and S.K. Suneenath. Police received information that the woman had suffered internal injuries that led to the death of the child in pregnant stage. — Staff Reporter