Thrissur Principal District Sessions Court on Thursday sentenced Tony Wadakkunchery, alias Thomas, 53, of Kallur to 40 years of rigorous imprisonment in the Kochupaul murder case. Kochupaul, 73, of Thumbur, near Irinjalakuda, was hacked to death by his brother’s son Tony on November 16, 2011. Tony decamped with 45 gm of gold kept under the pillow of Kochupaul.

Principal District Sessions Judge Annie John also slapped a fine of Rs.2 lakh on Tony. The court declared Joseph Kanjirathingal, 19, co-accused in the case, as approver.

The police found the chopper used for killing Kochupaul from the Chalakudy river. The pledged gold was also recovered. As he had tried to intimidate Joseph, the approver, when he was out on bail, the High Court and Supreme Court had rejected bail to Tony.

In all, 29 witnesses gave statement from the prosecution side and 87 pieces of evidence were produced. Circle Inspector T.S. Sinoj investigated the case registered by the Irinjalakuda police.