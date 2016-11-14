A man, who tried to commit suicide by consuming poison after inflicting critical stab wounds on his wife, died at a hospital in Mangaluru.

Sudhakara, 48, a resident of Aiithanadkka near Mullaria, who was shifted the hospital died, late on Saturday evening after his condition turned worse, sources here said.

The condition of Sudhakaran’s wife Mamatha, 30,who was also shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru is said to be be out of danger.

The man is reported to have stabbed the woman on head and neck following a altercation between the two on some domestic issues on Friday night. The man went absconding since then.

Sudhakar was traced from a locality near his residence by the locals.

The infuriated man then took poison following the incident.

The Adhur police has registered a case in connection with the incident.