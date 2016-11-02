Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Kollam Excise Enforcement Special Squad arrested a 60-year-old man from Kureepuzha early Tuesday morning for alleged unauthorised sale of Indian-made foreign liquor.

Circle inspector J. Thajudeen Kutty, who headed the excise team, gave the identity of the arrested person as Sasidharan.

Tuesday was a dry day under the law. Sasidharan had been regularly engaged in the act during dry days. The illegal sale begins at 4 a.m. and continues till his entire stock is sold.

The excise team swooped on Sasidharan by about 4.30 a.m. As many as 20 bottles of liquor were seized from him.

The bottles purchased from Bevco outlets were sold to his customers at double the price. Sasidharan had been charged for Abkari offences in the past also.

Sasidharan was produced before a magistrate court here in the afternoon and remanded in the district jail.

