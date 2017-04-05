Malayalam to be made compulsory in schools

more-in

The government has decided to make Malayalam language a compulsory subject up to the higher secondary level.

The State Cabinet which met here on Wednesday decided to promulgate an ordinance making Malayalam compulsory in government, aided, unaided and self-financing schools and those following the CBSE and ICSE syllabi.

A press note on the Cabinet meeting issued from the Chief Minister’s office said it had come to the notice of the government that certain schools had imposed restrictions on teaching and speaking in Malayalam. There were also complaints that Malayalam was not taught in border districts. The decision to promulgate the ordinance was taken in this context.

Solar panel

The Cabinet resolved to extend the term of the Solar commission chaired by J.Sivarajan by three months from April 28. The commission had requested an extension to process the bulk of evidence on the scam and the associated financial irregularities. The commission has already had several extensions since it was appointed in October 2013.

The meeting also decided to revise the equity portfolio of the Kannur International Airport Company. Of the total equity of ₹1,000 crore, the State government will hold 35% (₹350 crore), public sector enterprises 24% (₹240 crore), public sector aviation companies 10% (₹100 crore), cooperative banks, commercial banks, institutions and individuals 31% (₹310 crore).

The Cabinet resolved to revise the salary of employees of the Kerala Farm Workers Welfare Fund Board. Staff of the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre and permanent employees and Abkari workers of the Beverages Corporation would also get revised wages based on the recommendations of the 10th Pay Revision Commission.

The meeting appointed a Cabinet sub committee to chalk out the first anniversary celebrations of the LDF government.