Malayalam cinema has lots to cheer

Actors from Malayalam cinema are widely respected by their peers from other Indian languages. On Friday, a well-known and much revered actor and a lot lesser known actor hogged the limelight as the 64th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi.

Mohanlal, who earned a special mention for his acting in three different films, and Surabhi Lakshmi, who won the award for the best female actor for Minnaminungu, have brought joy to Malayalam cinema, while the likes of scriptwriter Syam Pushkaran (Maheshinte Prathikaram), child actor Adish Praveen (Kunju Daivam), sound engineer Jayadevan Chakkadeth (Kaadu Pookkunna Neram) and stunt choreographer Peter Hein (Pulimurugan) ensured that it was the best year for Malayalam cinema at the national awards for quite some time. The jury took note of Mohanlal’s performances in Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Pulimurugan, and Janatha Garage (Telugu) to give him what is his second special mention, which he had first won for Kireedom in 1990. He has also won the National Award for the best actor twice.

The last of those awards came in 2000, for Vanaprastham, for which he also won the award for the best film, in his role as the producer. Seventeen years later, Mohanlal continues to rule the box office, with Pulimurugan becoming the first Malayalam film ever to collect Rs.100 crore.

Surabhi has won the award for a film that was made at a fraction of the cost of Pulimurugan. That such a small film like Minnaminungu could make an impact offers hope for Malayalam cinema, which used to make some of the finest movies in the country without spending a fortune.

Fine example

Maheshinte Prathikaram, another film that impressed the jury, is a fine example of a mainstream film having enough artistic qualities to win awards. Besides winning Syam the award for the best script, it was also picked by the jury as the best Malayalam film.

In the non-features section, Soumya Sadanandan earned a special mention for directing Chembai: My Discovery of a Legend.