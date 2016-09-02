Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi was taken into custody by the Ottappalam police on Thursday on allegations of showing obscene behaviour in public.

The actor was accused of allegedly exposing his body before a group of students in a school near Ottappalam. A complaint filed by the Principal pointed out that he exposed his body parts when they walked past his car and allegedly took their pictures on his mobile. The students had noted down the registration number of the car and handed it over to the school authorities.

The actor had denied the allegations stating that he never indulged in such behaviour even though the car mentioned in the complaint belonged to him. He said that they may have noted the number wrongly.

The police said that action would be taken against the actor under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, if the allegations are found true. They have registered a first information report based on the complaint.