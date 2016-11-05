Additional Director General of Police B. Sandhya visited the blast site near the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court within the Civil Station compound here on Friday.

District Police Chief Debesh Kumar Behera, Deputy Superintendents of Police P.T. Balan, M.V. Mohanachandran, and Pradeep Kumar accompanied Ms. Sandhya. She examined the different paths leading to the court compound and reviewed the progress of the investigation with the special investigation team (SIT).

The police said they were examining all clues that could link the blast with any known extremist group. A paper box recovered from the blast site had indicated the act to a group titled the Base Movement. The police said nothing was known about the Base Movement so far.

“It might be a name created to mislead us,” said a senior officer in the investigation team.

It was at on Tuesday last that an improvised explosive devise (IED) set up under a parked car near the court went off at 12.55 p.m.,

sending shock waves even beyond the sprawling Collectorate.

A special investigation team headed by Narcotic Cell Dy.SP P.T. Balan was formed to inquire into the blast.

The team found striking similarities between the blasts occurred in recent months in Kollam, Chittur (Andhra Pradesh), and Mysuru. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) too is involved in the inquiry.