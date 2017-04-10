Malappuram blast case: 2 more held

more-in

The Kerala police have arrested two more persons in connection with the November 1 blast in the Malappuram Collectorate compound. Those arrested were identified as N. Aboobacker, 40, and Abdu Rahman, 27.

Five persons had been arrested earlier in connection with the case. All of them belonged to Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

A blast under a parked car near the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court inside the Civil Station compound here on November 1 last year triggered fear across the State. However, none was injured in the blast. A special investigation team zeroed in on a group titled Base Movement. The group was found to have made similar blasts at Kollam, Mysuru, and Chittoor.