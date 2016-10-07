Industry Minister E.P. Jayarajan on Thursday said the public sector Malabar Cements Limited at Walayar, which slumped to a loss and stopped production for want of raw materials, would resume operations this month itself.

Talking to the media after meeting officials and employees of the company, Mr. Jayarajan said laterite required for production would be sourced from Kasaragod soon. Another raw material limestone would be bought from Rajasthan.

The company stopped production last week for want of raw materials. The Minister directed the officials to speed up raw material collection and resume operations on a war footing.

Mr. Jayarajan said steps were on to increase the sale of cement manufactured by the company across the State by increasing the retail network. A dealers meet would soon be convened to increase its share in the State market and streamline the price difference in different States.

He said the government would not allow any official of the company to indulge in corruption. However, he said the government was not planning any action at present against the officials facing allegations of corruption.

He also called for more unity among officials and workers of the company to protect it from external challenges. “There is a concerted effort of vested interests to destroy the company,” he said.

Congress protest

A group of Congress and Youth Congress workers waved black flags at the Minister when he was returning from Malabar Cements in a car on the Palakkad fort premises.

The protesters, numbering ten, shouted slogans against the government for sacrificing State interests over hiking fee in self-financing medical colleges.