A seminar on ‘Cashew industry in an awakening phase,’ held here on Saturday, called for the promotion of a ‘Kollam Brand’ in the domestic and international cashew kernel markets. The quality of the kernels processed in Kollam reigns superior compared to those produced anywhere else, the seminar observed.

Inaugurating the seminar, Minister for Cashew Industry J. Mercykutty Amma said the incomparable processing skill of the cashew workers of Kollam was reflected in the quality of the product. That skill was also something that could not be acquired by workers elsewhere, she said at the seminar organised by the Information and Public Relations Department in association with Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) and Kerala State Cashew Workers Apex Industrial Cooperative Society (Capex).

The seminar was part of the programmes organised in connection with the celebrations marking 100 days of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. The Minister said that given the importance of branded products in international markets, the State government was seriously considering moves to promote the Kollam brand cashew kernels.

Addressing the seminar, N.K. Premachandran, MP, said that just like Darjeeling tea, Kollam brand cashew should also be made famous.

Direct purchase

Ms. Mercykutty Amma, meanwhile, said the government had already taken steps to eliminate middlemen when it came to supplying imported raw cashew nuts to the KSCDC and the Capex. The aim was to directly purchase raw nuts from exporting countries. She said that since the raw nut season in Tanzania had commenced, a government team would be going to the African country on October 16 to directly finalise deals.

She said that while mechanisation that destroyed the job opportunities of cashew workers would be opposed, mechanisation that mitigated the workload of the workers would be welcomed. KSCDC chairman S. Jayamohan presided over the seminar, which was attended by hundreds of cashew workers. Rajya Sabha member K. Somaprasad spoke.