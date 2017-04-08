Mahila Congleaders planindefinite fast

more-in

Mahila Congress State president Bindu Krishna, political affairs committee member Shanimol Usman, and general secretary Lathika Subhash will begin an indefinite fast in front of the Secretariat at 10 a.m. on Sunday to express solidarity with the family of Jishnu Pranoy, the engineering college student who had died under mysterious circumstances on January 6.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president M.M. Hassan and Ms. Krishna told a joint news conference here on Saturday that the Mahila Congress would stand by Jishnu’s mother and sister, who are on an indefinite fast, till their demands were met.

They said though the government had denied police atrocities, everybody in the State knew it to be a fact. The only person who could not accept it was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, they said.

Ms. Krishna alleged that the police were using brute force to suppress popular agitations against the government. Even women members of the LDF Cabinet were standing by the Chief Minister and justifying the police action and placing Jishnu’s family in the position of the accused, she said.