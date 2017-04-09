Kerala

M. Achuthan passes away

Noted literary critic and author M. Achuthan, 86, died here on Sunday.

He had served as the president of the Sahithya Pravarthaka Sahakarana Sangham and executive member of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi. He had also served as the president of the Samastha Kerala Sahithya Parishad.

Prof. Achuthan, the son-in-law of late poet G. Sankara Kurup, is survived by his wife Radha and three daughters.

Cremation will be held at Ravipuram crematorium on Monday at 2 p.m.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid tributes to the writer at his residence.

