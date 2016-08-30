Time ripe for a raise in milk price, says ex-chairman of Milma regional centre

Pressure is rising within Milma, the apex body of milk cooperatives in the State, to take up the issue of a hike in milk prices.

M.T. Jayan, former chairman of one of the three regional centres of Milma, has come out with a demand to raise milk prices. He raised the issue at the general body meeting of the apex body earlier and those at the helm had promised to look into the issue after the general elections, Mr. Jayan told The Hindu. Months after the elections, there is no move to raise the prices which is absolutely necessary to do justice to the farmers, he says. Milma had been bestowed with the power to revise milk prices after a prolonged legal battle. The issue pertaining to the authority to hike the prices was taken up when Mr. Jayan was the chairman of the Ernakulam-based central region of Milma in 2010-11. Since then, the prices were raised at least twice, the last in 2014.

It is high time that the procurement price is increased as the cattle feed prices have gone up steeply in recent months, Mr. Jayan says. A 50-kg bag of cattle feed costs more than Rs.1,000 now, involving a hike of about Rs.400 within the past few months. It has put a heavy burden on the dairy farmers. Milma is importing about 3 lakh litres of milk from neighbouring States while about 9 lakh litres are produced within. The imported milk costs less, benefiting the organisation in its overall business. It could be one of the key reasons behind the lack of interest among the governing body to increase prices, but such an approach would be detrimental to the farmers.

Dairy farmers would have to walk out of the sector if the present non-remunerative pricing structure continues, says Gino G. Maliyakal, general secretary, Kerala Aggressive Dairy Farmers Association. The hike in cattle feed prices has become unbearable for the average farmer, he says.

Milma has the right to increase the prices, but a lot of factors have to be taken into account, Milma Chairman P.T. Gopala Kurup told The Hindu. The milk prices have to be competitive, especially as the prices are low in neighbouring States. Admitting that there has been demand from farmers to raise the prices, he said the issue would have to be discussed appropriately though he could not give a time frame for such an exercise.