Former Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University Cyriac Thomas inaugurating Sargasangamam, the Sahodya Schools Festival, at Marangattupilly in Pala on Thursday.

Fete for CBSE schools in Kottayam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam

‘Sargasamganam’, the three-day cultural festival organised by the Kerala Sahodayas (Confederation of CBCE schools in Kerala), commenced at Labour India Gurukulam Public School at Marangattupilly, near Pala, on Thursday.

The festival was formally inaugurated by former Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University Cyriac Thomas in the evening though the competitions had begun by morning.

By evening Lourdes Public School, Kottayam, was leading with 81 points with Mary Mount Public School taking the second position with 74 points, over all.

Three others vying for the top slot are Girideepom Bethany Public Schhol, Vadavathur, (60 points), Marian Senior Secondary School, Kalathippady, (49 points), and Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Thazhathangadi, (47 points), over all.

According to published results made available, Girideepom Bethany Central School is leading in Category I and Category II with 10 and 21 points respectively. Lourdes Public School is leading in Category 3 and Category IV with 38 and 29 points respectively.

According to organisers of the ‘Sargasamganam’ cultural festival, nearly 5,000 budding talents from Kottayam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Erankulam are participating in the competitions arranged in four categories being held simultaneously in 21 venues on the campus.. Thursday was marked by competitions in Mohiniyattom, Bharatanatyam, Duff Muttu, Kolkali, Oppana, folk dance, Light Music, Recitation and Elocution. The festival will continue on Friday.