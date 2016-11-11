: Lottery sellers in the district are the worst affected by the withdrawal of higher denomination currency notes. For the second day on Thursday, small-scale agents did not open their single-room shops and those selling lotteries at bus stands were conspicuous by their absence.

There are many physcically weak and differently abled people working as vendors selling lotteries.

Lottery sale on vehicles manned by the physically weak and differently abled was also stopped for the second day. Hussain, a lottery agent at Kattappana, told The Hindu that on normal days, he earns Rs.200 to 400 as profit from the sale. This is the only source of income for his family of three who live near the town.

He said his first customers usually were those going on long journeys. The main sale was on the day prior to the draw of lottery. In small towns such as Labbakkada, there are five agents selling lotteries. The only solace is that the draw of lotteries slated for Friday and Saturday has been postponed.