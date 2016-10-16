A host of search engines and online encyclopaedia provide information on a wide variety of subjects. But these tools are inadequate for those seeking specific details on regional topics. Vikaspedia has stepped in to fill the void, with a mission to provide authentic information on important local subjects.

The initiative to collate digital information on regional topics was launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology two years ago. The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Hyderabad, is handling the portal, available in 23 languages.

C.V. Shibu, a coordinator of the project in Kerala, told The Hindu that anyone may contribute content to the Malayalam portal. People could register themselves with the portal as a member or contributor.

A member could view or discuss topics and subscribe to the online newsletter. The content contributor could add topics, edit pages, or create discussion topics.

The content would be reviewed by a panel of experts. There was a provision for mention of top contributors. The hosts are currently seeking information on agriculture, social welfare, health, education, energy, e-governance, etc.

The Malayalam portal has been one of the top performers in terms of content addition and hits. More than 11 lakh people visited the portal during the period between August 15 and September 15. Wayanad Social Service Society is the nodal agency of the project in Kerala.

Alappuzha had been doing good work in the digitization process, said Mr. Shibu adding that the district could become the first digital district.

While the authorities had a limited fund for executing the project, it was for the masses to join the initiative in a bid to give authentic information for the benefit of all, he said.