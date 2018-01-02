Living in a fruit forest

more-in

Ponvelimadom, home of local temple priest at Marankulangara, stands in a clearing amid streaming greenery.

For the past one decade, its resident Kishorekumar N. (Kesavanpotty), priest-cum-farmer, is on a mission to transform his 1.5-acre property into a ‘fruit forest.’ Peanut butter tree with ripe fruits, blossoming miracle fruit plant, Apple, Orange, Longan and Malay Apple to local varieties of Jackfruit, Kumar’s backyard is brimming with healthy and nutrient-rich bunch of ‘foreign’ and local fruit-bearing species. He has so far planted fruit trees of as many as 55 species and counting.

“I have a dream and it is to create a forest full of fruit-bearing plants and trees in my backyard,” Mr. Kumar told The Hindu, as he roams between the rows of plants after returning from his family temple performing daily morning rituals.

“It all started in year 2008. There was a notion that this place is not ideal for plant life due to its close proximity to the coast. I want to change that mindset and started planting one sapling/seed after another. The local varieties of fruit-bearing trees were easily available, but others had to be brought from nurseries and far-off places. Some of the plants have already started bearing fruits, while others are in the different stages of growth,” says, Mr. Kumar, who completed a course in organic farming from Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, in 2014.

Aside, the place is also rich in medicinal plants. A sacred grove, too, is in the making. A strong practitioner of organic farming, he grows a wide variety of vegetables and tuber crops in his land. In the process, he has brought back vigour to the place. Recently, he had bagged prize for exhibiting a Nigerian Greater Yam, weighing 100 kg produced in his farm, at Agri-Horticultural and Industrial Exhibition held in Alappuzha. He also cultivated pineapple in large numbers for commercial purpose at the rear end of his property. “We don’t buy veggies and fruits from outside. Almost everything is available at home,” Kishore added.

His wife Sreeja Kishorekumar and two children Krishna Dev and Sarawathy are his biggest supporters. A number of awards, too, has come his way.