A farmer teaching the students of Government Higher Secondary School, Thadathilparamba,methods of planting long beans.

The students of Government Higher Secondary School, Thadathilparamba, Olavattur, conducted a training session in long beans planting on Saturday.

It was organised by the NSS as part of celebrating the International Year of Pulses. The programme was titled ‘Seed-n-Spade.’ Farmers M. Abbas, M.C. Mammadisha, and P.K. Aboobacker led the training. School principal V. Usha and NSS programme officer A.K. Salih spoke.